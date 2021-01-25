Barcelona are really struggling financially right now.

The Spanish giants released their annual financial report on Monday and it doesn't make for pretty reading.

Barca are in serious debt and they currently owe 19 clubs a sum total of £112m (€126m) in transfer fees.

It's a quite extortionate amount and were it a one off transfer fee, it would rank as the sixth most expensive of all time

Ironically, one of the only deals pricier than Barca's transfer debt was completed by the Blaugrana back in January 2018.

Philippe Coutinho joined the club from Liverpool for a fee of around £142m, making him the most expensive player ever in the history of Spanish football.

The Brazilian's move to Catalonia hasn't worked out and to make matters worse, the deal for Coutinho is still contributing to the club's enormous debt.

As revealed in the aforementioned financial report, Ronald Koeman's side currently owe Liverpool £25m (€29m) for the 28-year-old, which you see for yourself in the image below, per Football Espana's Collin Millar.

On top of being £25m in debt to Liverpool, the Blaugrana owe Ajax £14m (€16m) for Frenkie de Jong, Bordeaux £8.8m (€9.9m) for Malcom and Gremio £7m (€7.9m) for Arthur Melo.

It's not looking great for the Catalan club, is it? Their financial situation is the reason why they have not been active in the January transfer window, despite Koeman publicly stating the club need reinforcements.

Barca have been linked with both Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum and Manchester City's Eric Garcia, two players who are now in the final six months of their contracts.

But according to Koeman, moves for the pair during the current window are very unlikely.

“My position is known: we lack people, but the economic situation of the club is an influence,” the Dutchman said, per Mirror.

“I think we all think the same. If no one arrives, I will accept it and we continue on the same, but if we want more from the team we must sign players.

“We have concluded that if he (Garcia) is a player whose contract is ending, we must wait. If we moved now we would have to pay the transfer fee plus the player’s salary (in each case).”

The duo will likely be signed on free transfers in the summer and that looks like the only way Barca will be able to bring in new faces for the foreseeable future.

