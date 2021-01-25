Tottenham transfer news: Club scouts watched £20m-rated Championship player last week

Tottenham Hotspur's right-back situation is an interesting one.

When Matt Doherty arrived over the course of the summer window, one could have reasonably expected Serge Aurier to drop out of the side, particularly given his somewhat erratic nature at times.

Still, the Ivorian has featured rather regularly (making 10 appearances across all competitions to the Irishman's 8) while talking up the notion of a return to former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Indeed, it also seems to be a position in which the club are looking to strengthen.

Earlier this month, the print edition of the Sunday Mirror (January 22, page 70) linked the North London giants with a move for Julian Araujo of LA Galaxy, suggesting they were stepping up attempts to sign the £5m defender.

Now, the same paper (yesterday's print edition page 72) claim Spurs are keen on a move for Norwich City's Max Aarons, with club officials said to have watched the 21-year-old in action against Bristol City last week.

For their part, the Canaries are believed to value Aarons at £20m as those behind the scenes at Spurs mull up whether or not to formalise their interest.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Aarons is certainly one of the most in-demand young players with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United all linked with a move.

If Spurs officials really were watching him in action last week, they'd have presumably enjoyed what they saw. According to WhoScored, the Norwich star made three key passes, drew four fouls and made a block and an interception apiece.

For context, Aurier's averages for most of those metrics are below Aarons' though he does make more tackles per 90 minutes (3.3 to 0.7).

Should he depart, however, Aarons does look like an exciting replacement to compete with Doherty, as Sergio Reguilon does with Ben Davies on the opposite flank.

