Fantasy Football: Top 5 differential picks ahead of GW20

A huge DGW19 saw many differential players shine last week. The likes of James Maddison, John Stones and Michail Antonio all proved to be solid picks who scored highly.

However, looking ahead in GW20, we are back to a normal week with 10 Premier League matches. Favourable fixtures lie ahead for several sides as we look at five differential options for you and your fantasy teams.

With Tuesday's deadline fast approaching, these cheap picks with low ownership will help you stand out in your mini-leagues...

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City (£7.4m)

Man City are arguably the most in-form team right now and have a great fixture against West Brom coming up. West Brom have the worst defensive record in the Premier League and face a rampant City side who have scored 10 goals in their last four league games.

With Kevin De Bruyne now out with a hamstring injury for the next 4-6 weeks, City's midfield will need to step up if they want to keep their run of form going. Silva has started their last six league games and grabbed his first goal of the season against Aston Villa last week.

Owned by only 0.9% of players, he is a great differential option instead of opting for Ilkay Gundogan (£5.5m) or Phil Foden (£6.3m), who are already owned by many.

Silva is undoubtedly a player who is looking to get back to his best. After a quiet campaign so far, this could be the time to put faith in Silva to fill the void that De Bruyne has left.

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal (£5.3m)

Arsenal's resurgence in the league continues away at Southampton, as they look to get revenge following a 1-0 loss to the Saints in the FA Cup on Saturday. Despite their poor performance, the Gunners are still unbeaten in their last six league games and a large part of it is down to Bukayo Saka.

The 19-year-old has been in great form this season and is of incredible value at £5.3m. He has scored three goals and produced two assists in his last five games - including one against Newcastle United last weekend.

Despite being owned by 10.3% of owners, Saka remains at the heart of Arsenal's attack. He was rested in their FA Cup game before being forced to come on as an impact sub for the last half-an-hour.

Arsenal have needed more attacking flair this year and Saka has been the one to bring it for them. He is definitely a good, cheap option for GW20.

Vladimir Coufal - West Ham United (4.7m)

West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal has been in impressive form since he signed for the club at the start of the season. The Czech international has been an integral part of West Ham's excellent campaign, which has put them 7th in the league table.

They are now unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets during that spell. They will face a struggling Crystal Palace side that have only won one game in their last nine in all competitions.

Coufal, who is owned by 7.4% of FPL managers, has also produced four assists this season including one last week against West Brom.

While West Ham's alternative full-back option, Aaron Cresswell, is owned by 18.7% of managers, Coufal is a great differential option as they look to earn another clean sheet on the road.

Edinson Cavani - Manchester United (£7.8m)

Man United striker Edinson Cavani has been a top signing for Solskjaer so far this season. He has only started four league games but has already scored four goals and produced two assists.

Cavani, who is owned by only 3.6% of FPL managers, put in a solid display and scored against Fulham in their 2-1 win last week.

Now that he has found his feet in the Premier League, Cavani could start more games and may be chosen from the off against Sheffield United. The Blades own one of the worst defensive records in the league, conceding 32 goals already.

United, on the other hand, are still at the top of the table and will look to continue their good run of form with an attacking display against a side that has only won once all season.

Bertrand Traore - Aston Villa (£5.9m)

After a tough 2-0 loss to Man City, Aston Villa put in a commanding performance to beat Newcastle by the same scoreline last weekend. Bertrand Traore was one of their top performers in that match, grabbing a goal himself.

Traore is beginning to find his feet in this Villa team after arriving from Lyon for £17m in the summer. He has now scored four goals in his last six games and is one of the first names on the team sheet.

Only owned by a surprising 0.6% of FPL managers, Traore is a great differential option. Where 36.6% of managers have opted for his teammate Jack Grealish, Traore can still give you valuable attacking returns.

Villa will travel to an in-form Burnley side who became the first side to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the league since April 2017 last week. However, Villa have been a good side this season and Traore will be important to their hopes of climbing further up the table.

