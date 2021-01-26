Fantasy Football: Why James Maddison is a valuable FPL asset you can't ignore

Leicester City players were incredibly rewarding for FPL managers in DGW19, after two strong performances helped them beat both Southampton and Chelsea 2-0.

They are now unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions and sit in a comfortable third place - two points off the top and four points from 4th placed Liverpool.

A large part of their success in recent weeks has been down to the remarkable form of midfielder James Maddison (£7.2m), who has emerged as one of Leicester's stand out players.

With this in mind, we look at whether or not it is time to invest in James Maddison for your FPL team...

Why James Maddison?

In his last three game weeks, Maddison has returned FPL 27 points, thanks to his impressive form. He has now scored four goals and produced two assists in his last five games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old also put in a good performance against Tottenham a month ago, and was unlucky to come away without a goal or assist. The midfielder has now scored six goals in total this season and continues to be the driving force behind Leicester's excellent campaign.

Now that he is back as a regular in Brendan Rodgers side, the team relies on him to create scoring opportunities. He takes 1.9 shots per game and makes 1.9 key passes, highlighting his influence within this Foxes team.

With Jamie Vardy now out injured with a hernia for the next few weeks, Leicester will be relying on Maddison to provide for them in attack, which makes him a potentially lucrative FPL asset.

Large returns in upcoming fixtures

Following two impressive victories over Southampton and Chelsea, Leicester will prepare to travel to a good Everton side on Wednesday. Although this may be a tough game for the Foxes without Vardy, there are potential attacking returns there for Maddison.

Everton have only kept two clean sheets in their last seven games in all competitions, and they were against bottom-placed Sheffield United and Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

There is definitely potential for Maddison to exploit the Toffees defence and especially from set-pieces, an area where Everton usually struggle.

Leicester then host Leeds United (H), who have the second worst defensive record in the league, followed by a trip to Fulham (A) and Wolves (A) both of whom are struggling for consistent form.

While they may seem like tough fixtures, Leicester and Maddison definitely have what it takes to come away from these games with goals and attacking returns.

Will you put Maddison in your team?

With that in mind, James Maddison is most definitely a solid fantasy asset that is worth considering for your FPL team ahead of GW20.

He is owned by 10% of FPL managers, a percentage that has increased dramatically over the last few weeks, and is also available for £7.2m, which makes him a pretty cheap option in midfield.

With Kevin De Bruyne out injured and Marcus Rashford and Wilfried Zaha both doubtful, James Maddison could be your perfect replacement option as a midfielder.

With the form that he is in, he could be a player that is hard to ignore for the upcoming game weeks.

