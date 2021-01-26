Frank Lampard's final few months as Chelsea manager were far from great.

In fact, they were pretty disastrous, with the Blues losing five of their last eight matches in the Premier League.

During Lampard's final league game in charge, a 2-0 defeat away Leicester, many of the players looked like they'd simply downed tools once again.

Overall this season, there aren't many members of the Chelsea squad that can say they've upped their game and that's been reflected in their statistical ratings.

WhoScored have provided the data to show how the 15 players to have started 10 or more games under Lampard in 2020/21 have progressed or regressed compared to last season.

It doesn't make for pleasant reading if you're a Blues fan, with only five players boasting higher overall ratings this campaign.

Let's take a look at how the 15 players rank, going from worst to best...

15. Hakim Ziyech - 6.94 (down .89)

Ziyech's has certainly failed to rediscover the form he showed at Ajax in a Chelsea shirt. Injuries haven't helped, but the £40.5m-rated midfielder has contributed to just one goal in his last 10 appearances - and that was an assist in the 4-0 win over League Two Morecambe in the FA Cup.

14. Timo Werner - 6.86 (down .65)

The less said about Werner's start to life at Chelsea, the better. After his penalty miss in Lampard's final game against Luton, the striker, who was so prolific in the Bundesliga, has now scored just one goal in his last 16 appearances in all competitions. Like Ziyech, that contribution came against Morecambe.

13. Christian Pulisic - 6.82 (down .39)

Pulisic was Chelsea's star man in the latter stages of 2019/20, but fitness issues have seen him record just two goals and not a single assist in his 17 appearances this season. That's simply not good enough for a player with so much talent.

12. Kai Havertz - 6.90 (down .29)

Havertz has come nowhere close to mirroring the form he showed at Bayer Leverkusen. Chelsea's record signing has scored just one goal in his 16 Premier League appearances and it's a surprise not to see the 21-year-old at the very bottom of this list to be honest.

11. Mateo Kovacic - 6.67 (down .23)

Kovacic was named as the club's Player of the Season in 2019/20, but he's been anything but that this season. His overall rating is the joint-worst on this list, however, he's not statically regressed quite as much as those mentioned above, which is rather puzzling given how badly he's performed.

10. Edouard Mendy - 6.67 (down .09)



Mendy has the same lowly overall rating as Kovacic, which is only a smidgen higher than the one awarded to him for his efforts with Rennes last season. The Senegalese has looked very shaky of late after a decent start to life in west London.

9. N'Golo Kante - 6.86 (down .07)

The Frenchman's form has dipped significantly in recent months, so it's a surprise to see that there's been a minimal decrease in his rating compared to 2019/20. Once Kante is back fully fit, the new Chelsea manager has to find a way to get the best out him again.

8. Cesar Azpilicueta - 7.00 (down .05)

The 31-year-old has been a solid performer once again for Chelsea, although he's far from first-choice these days. Don't be surprised if the club captain seeks a move elsewhere in the summer transfer window.

7. Jorginho - 6.81 (down .05)

Despite not being very popular among supporters, Jorginho has been pretty effective for Chelsea this season. The last game the Blues lost with the Italian in the starting XI was way back in September against Liverpool.

6. Thiago Silva - 6.98 (down .02)

The Brazilian stalwart has been an astute acquisition on a free transfer. Silva has worn the captain's armband for much of the campaign and has adjusted well to the harsh demands of the Premier League.

5. Ben Chilwell - 6.99 (up .03)

Unlike the rest of Chelsea's summer signings, Chilwell has upped his game from last season. The former Leicester man has contributed to six goals (2G, 4A) in the Premier League and has finally solved the Blues' prolonged problems at left-back.

4. Reece James - 7.14 (up .17)

It's no surprise to see that James' rating has improved, given that the academy graduate is now Chelsea's first-choice right-back and an England international. The 21-year-old has been a rare source of positivity for the Blues faithful in 2020/21.

3. Tammy Abraham - 7.04 (up .21)

Despite the arrival of Werner last summer, Abraham has thrived when handed game time. He's scored 11 goals in 14 starts this season, including a hat-trick against Luton last weekend. Well played, Tammy.

2. Kurt Zouma - 7.20 (up .22)

The 26-year-old defender has been dropped in recent weeks after a brilliant start to the season in which he scored four Premier League goals. If the new manager has any sense, he'll reinstate the Frenchman as soon as possible.

1. Mason Mount - 7.29 (up .48)

There's a reason Lampard was so fond of Mount. The England international has been one of Chelsea's few consistent performers in 2020/21 and he rightly wore the captain's armband during Lampard's final game as manager versus Luton.

Three of Chelsea's academy graduates make the top four, which says a lot...

