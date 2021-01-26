Newcastle eyeing English manager as potential Steve Bruce replacement - The Verdict

Newcastle United are eyeing up Eddie Howe as a potential replacement for Steve Bruce, according to The Sun.

Bruce is under fire at the moment having overseen a run of eight losses in Newcastle's last ten games across all competitions, including five consecutive defeats - although in truth, he's never had the full backing of Magpies supporters since being appointed in summer 2019.

The Sun have mooted Howe as his successor at St. James' Park, while also revealing the Toon face competition from Celtic to acquire his services.

Howe is synonymous with Bournemouth's rise to the Premier League and the impressive football they played to get there, and he's currently a free agent having left the Cherries upon their relegation at the end of last season.

But is the former Bournemouth boss the right manager to take Newcastle forward, or could this prove to be a poisoned appointment?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Jack Saville and Christy Malyan provide their verdicts below...

Jonathan Gorrie

"After such a poor run under Bruce, the temptation is to say that anyone would be better than the current Newcastle United manager.

"But when Newcastle try to play openly, they tend to get battered. That was hugely evident against Leeds United in December, as it was against Arsenal earlier this month after Bruce promised to start doing things his 'way'.

"Though not a reflection on Howe's managerial ability, it's hard to see what meaningful change he could bring to this Newcastle side halfway through a season. A radical change in approach may be tempting at the moment but it certainly doesn't appear as if this group of players have the tools to play his famed attacking style, particularly given the lack of pace at centre-back.

"There's not a great deal Newcastle can offer him, either. As Jamie Carragher so bluntly put it, Newcastle are turning into a 'nothing club' who seem to be intent on merely staying in the Premier League as the takeover limbo drags on.

"At the moment, Howe and Newcastle United are far from a perfect fit."

Jack Saville

"Prior to the 2019/20 season, Howe would have been considered a dream fit for Newcastle United. Perhaps that feeling may have subsided somewhat in light of Bournemouth's relegation last season, but that should not deter Mike Ashley from making an approach.

"There was a stage when Howe was reportedly considered a suitable candidate for jobs at both Arsenal and Everton, and rightly so. The 43-year-old worked miracles at the Vitality Stadium and cultivated an attractive brand of football that helped the Cherries to punch well above their weight for longer than most expected.

"Stylistically he's almost the polar opposite of Bruce, and a departure from the soul-sapping brand of football he's brought to the club is exactly what the fans need and crave right now."

Christy Malyan

"As much as you have to admire what Howe achieved at Bournemouth, you also have to question whether he can replicate it elsewhere.

"For starters, he spent over £250m in his second spell alone and a lot of the club's biggest signings like Jordon Ibe, Benik Afobe, Dominic Solanke and even goalkeeper Asmir Begovic turned out to be massive flops.

"Consequently, Howe often found himself reverting back to the likes of Steve Cook, Dan Gosling and Adam Smith - players who had been with him for a long time and understood his way of playing.

"It's concerning that even with that level of financial backing, Howe never seemed to truly outgrow the nucleus of a team that started in the Football League, which ultimately creates doubts over how transferrable his model of working truly is.

"While I don't believe in the perceived wisdom that teams have to cost an arm and a leg to play attractive football (just look at Leeds), the concerns about Howe only ring doubly true when bearing in mind how far apart Newcastle's current squad is from his way of playing, former Bournemouth duo Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser excepted.

"Yes, Newcastle fans want a more entertaining style of football but this is less a case of evolution and more jumping to the opposite end of the spectrum. I'm just not sure Federico Fernandes has it in him to suddenly start playing tiki-taka halfway through a relegation battle."

