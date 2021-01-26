We're now at the halfway stage of the Premier League season.

What an extraordinary campaign we've witnessed so far, with a title race like no other and plenty of shock results involving the likes of Aston Villa and Burnley.

As Frank Lampard can testify, it's also getting to that stage of the season where we can make judgments about who's cutting the mustard, and who's simply not performing.

That applies not only to managers, but to players too.

As a result, BBC Sport have been asking fans to weigh in by rating players in their match reports.

That's helped to establish each team's stars of 2020/21 so far. It's worth noting that players must have featured in at least six games so far this term.

If someone had told you in September that John Stones and Olivier Giroud would make such a list, you'd probably have laughed at them.

It's testament to the unpredictability of the Premier League that there have been so many dark horses, though.

Let's take a look at each team's top performers.

Arsenal

Kieran Tierney - 6

Tierney has been impressive at left-back and beat Bukayo Saka and Bernd Leno in the ratings. There's serious talk of him becoming a future Arsenal captain.

Aston Villa

Jack Grealish - 7.33

With five goals and eight assists, Grealish has got even better since helping to keep Villa up last season, forcing his way into the England side.

Brighton

Tariq Lamptey - 6.87

Lamptey has excelled under Graham Potter and he's even been linked with Bayern Munich and Arsenal. His new contract is a massive boost for the Seagulls.

Burnley

Ben Mee - 6.36

Mee is one of the Premier League's most underrated defenders and he's been central to how the Clarets have turned their season around with some solid displays.

Chelsea

Olivier Giroud - 6.06

Expect to hear more about Chelsea's under-performers in the coming days, but Giroud continues to defy expectations. The Frenchman has only started five league games (coming on for another five) but he's scored three goals.

Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze - 6.42

A real talent. Palace fans are raving about the 22-year-old who was signed from QPR and while it's still early days for him at Selhurst Park, he's already looking like one of their most exciting midfielders.

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6.69

Carlo Ancelotti has transformed Calvert-Lewin into a serious aerial threat, making him much more clinical in the box and pushing him into the England squad. Even if he's slowed down since his incredible start, the striker has been at the heart of the Toffees' European push.

Fulham

Ademola Lookman - 6.48

Lookman infuriated Fulham fans with *that* penalty, but he plays the game with such joy and as Scott Parker's side have improved, he's also come out of his shell.

Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips - 6.78

Phillips is essential to Marcelo Bielsa's system and he's played in 14 of Leeds' games so far. When it goes wrong, it goes horribly wrong. But when Leeds are on song, Phillips has shown his versatility and looked solid in the middle and in defence.

Leicester City

Timothy Castagne - 6.94

Jamie Vardy has been on fire again, but Leicester fans have plumped for their Belgian international, who has impressed playing at full-back.

Liverpool

Diogo Jota - 6.58

Jota has scored five league goals since joining from Wolves and while it might seem a surprise to see him surpass the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, just look at what's happened since the Portuguese got injured...

Manchester City

John Stones - 6.62

Best of all, nobody can even have much argument about this one. Stones has really found his feet again alongside Ruben Dias and of all City's options at centre-back, Pep Guardiola is starting to trust the England international again.

Manchester United

Edinson Cavani - 6.38

Right... Bruno Fernandes says hello, Manchester United fans. Cavani has had some big-game performances, scoring a brace after coming on against Southampton. The Uruguayan has scored four league goals since signing from PSG.

Newcastle United

Karl Darlow - 6.36

Darlow has one of the best save percentages in the top flight this season. There's very little for Newcastle fans to feel positive about right now, but their stopper's performances have given them a little joy.

Sheffield United

Oliver Burke - 5.19

Likewise, Sheffield United fans have endured a miserable few months. The fact Burke is their highest performer with 5.19/10 says a lot.

Southampton

Danny Ings - 7.47

Ings is one of the top flight's best finishers and he's come up with some key goals, including the winner in the Saints' shock victory over Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min - 6.48

Son has 18 goal contributions in the league so far this season and there have been occasions - such as in the 6-1 win over Manchester United - when he's been utterly electric.

West Bromwich Albion

Sam Johnstone - 5.92

Many will tell you that the Baggies are doomed, but if there's one man who can stop them hurtling back down to the Championship, it's stopper Sam Johnstone, who's made some key saves.

West Ham

Michail Antonio - 7.42

Since returning from injury, Antonio has been back among the goals and despite West Ham's continued woes regarding their out-and-out strikers, he's stepped up again to help David Moyes' men to a record-breaking start to the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Jimenez - 6.71

What a pity. Jimenez ranking so highly just sums up how much Wolves have missed him since suffering that horrific head injury against Arsenal.

