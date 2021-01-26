West Ham linked with £35m-rated striker - The Verdict

West Ham will look to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard before the close of the January transfer window, according to The Daily Star.

The Hammers' decision to sell Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier this month has left them short of options up top, but it appears Moyes is a big fan of the Frenchman.

It's not hard to see why - Edouard has scored 72 goals in 151 appearances for Celtic, including a return of 11 in 23 so far this season.

With the 23-year-old's contract also entering its final 18 months, this January is arguably the ideal time for Celtic to sell before Edouard's value begins to depreciate, with the added premium of a mid-season transfer.

However, he's rated at a whopping £35m and is said to be more interested in a move to one of the Premier League's top six.

So, would Edouard actually be a good signing for the Irons?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan provide their verdicts on that question below...

Jonathan Gorrie

"Part of Edouard's charm is his versatility.

"Able to operate on the left and combine with another centre-forward as he has done with Leigh Griffiths (boasting a pretty decent joint-goal involvement of five in 37 games), the idea of him, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen interchanging positions should be an exciting one for West Ham United.

"Indeed, with Said Benrahma also in the picture and Tomas Soucek an aerial goal threat from a deeper position, Moyes would have a wonderfully varied attack.

"The days of fans turning their noses up at the notion of signing players from Scotland should be over. West Ham would be onto a winner here."

Jack Saville

"Edouard could transform the Irons' attack and take Moyes' side to a new level. The Celtic frontman is a prolific goal scorer with the technical ability to bring others into play and create chances for himself out of nothing, and at 23 years old he has plenty of scope for improvement.

"A return of 28 goals and 19 assists in 47 games across all competitions in the 2019/20 season showed exactly what he's about. While some may be eager to point out that the majority of his goals have arrived in Scottish football, there are enough examples of players transferring their outstanding form from the SPFL into the Premier League - John McGinn, Virgil van Dijk and Kieran Tierney all spring to mind - to alleviate doubts regarding the true extent of his ability.

"Edouard ticks all the boxes for the Hammers and could be the player who finally ends the club's centre-forward hoodoo."

Christy Malyan

"As I mentioned in regards to West Ham's interest in Youssef En-Nesyri, probably the most important quality in any striker playing under Moyes is having the natural aggression and mentality to operate effectively when isolated for prolonged periods with largely direct service.

"I wasn't too convinced about the Sevilla star in that respect but Edouard is a different matter. He's been playing in the rough-and-ready Scottish top flight for the last two-and-a-half seasons and while the Premier League is obviously a jump up in intensity, he should have a pretty good understanding of how industrious forwards need to be for a team like West Ham.

"Edouard's consistent supply of goals speaks for itself but his assists shouldn't be overlooked either. With 35 alongside his 72 goals, this is a striker who can spot the right pass as well as score himself, and that bodes very well for the strong team ethic Moyes has created at the London Stadium.

"Ultimately though, it becomes a question of how much West Ham will need to pay to find out if the 23-year-old can score at a similar rate in the Premier League. £35m unfortunately does seem quite a lot, and my gut instinct is that West Ham will struggle to meet that valuation in a mid-season window."

