Edge has been absent from WWE for seven months.

The Rated-R Superstar, who made his shock comeback at the Royal Rumble in 2020, suffered a serious injury during a match with Randy Orton last June.

He tore his triceps at Backlash, prematurely ending his brutal, long-running feud with The Viper.

Since then, we haven't seen or heard anything from Edge, who has been working on his recovery in private.

But 12 months on from his original comeback, the iconic star returned to WWE TV, making an appearance on RAW last night.

During a pre-recorded backstage promo Edge gave an update on his health, saying that 'tomorrow is not guaranteed' and that you have to keep moving forward.

He detailed how his dream and career crumbled when he was forced to retire through injury a decade ago before discussing his more recent injury at Backlash.

Edge then confirmed that despite his setbacks he won't stop fighting and he won't stop dreaming and announced that he's entering the 2021 Royal Rumble:

"I'm entering the Royal Rumble. I know it won’t be like last year. The stakes are higher.

I know the window closes for me more and more every day, so I need to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania. I need to take back what I never lost... what is mine.

"If you've got a dream, at some point you've got to fight to make that dream a reality and I'm going to fight with every fibre of my being, with every breath left in my body to make this dream come true."

With Edge announcing his participation in the Royal Rumble, WWE fans will be excited to see him in the ring for the first time in seven months.

His comeback in 2020 was huge, but if he does go on to win the match this year, that will be even bigger... even without a live crowd to witness it.

