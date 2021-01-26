Conor McGregor must serve a six-month medical suspension following his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday.

McGregor was knocked out at the hands of the American for the first time in 27 professional fights.

UFC rules state that fighters must serve a mandatory 45-day suspension after a defeat, but the Irishman must serve the medical suspension on top of that due to the leg injury he sustained.

If he returns a negative X-ray on his tibia and fibula, he could complete his suspension early.

Poirier targeted McGregor’s lead leg throughout the fight, before knocking him to the canvas midway through the second round and relaying a series of punches.

‘Notorious’ complained of a dead leg following the match, and left the arena on crutches. The extent of the damage caused is yet to be revealed, but it is believed that Poirier’s kicks targeted the common fibular nerve of McGregor’s leg, which is easily susceptible to injuries.

The fight was the 33-year-old’s first foray into the Octagon in 12 months, having defeated Donald Cerrone via technical knockout at UFC 246.

His recent UFC career has been interrupted by three retirement announcements, meaning that McGregor has only fought three times in total since defeating Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC Lightweight Championship back in 2016.

However, judging by his post-fight comments, the Irishman isn’t contemplating another spell away from the sport after his suspension is served.

He explained: “If you put in the time in here, you’re going to get cosy in here and I just have to dust it off and come back and that’s what I will do. I need activity, you don’t get away with being inactive in this business.

“As long as you stay active and as long as you compete, things shape around you. You show up, you reap the rewards. That’s what happened for Dustin and it’s what’s happened against me.

“I’ll keep my eyes on the prize. Don’t write me off yet, I’ll make my adjustments and keep moving. I’ll go back, get healthy and I’ll re-prepare. I’ve got to a great place in my body physically and I’ll continue to grow that.”

