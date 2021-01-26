Tony Bellew has revealed his belief that Anthony Joshua’s victory over Wladimir Klitschko was more impressive than Tyson Fury’s defeat of the Ukrainian.

Klitschko was beaten via technical knockout by Joshua in 2017, in what would prove to be his final professional fight.

That was despite knocking down the Brit in round six, and when the fight was stopped in round 11, Klitschko was ahead on one of the three judges’ scorecards.

Fury, meanwhile, defeated the Ukrainian on points in Germany back in 2015 to become the unified heavyweight champion for the first time in his career.

Taking into account both fights, Bellew says he preferred Joshua’s performance due to the way in which he won the bout.

Speaking to iFL TV, the former WBC cruiserweight champion explained: “It’s just styles make fights, it’s what you actually like.

"The way he [AJ] took Klitschko apart was unbelievable. And you have to remember he was very close to knocking Klitschko out in the fifth round.

“When he hit him with that uppercut and his neck went the length of a giraffe, it was crazy. But then also he gets put down. Such an exciting fight, it was brilliant to watch, back and forth.”

In contrast, Bellew suggested that Fury’s own success against the Ukrainian wasn’t quite as rewatchable.

He added: “Yes I fully get it with Klitschko vs Fury, but you have to remember in that fight, if Fury didn’t get that decision that day, would that’ve been a big shock?

“I’ve seen bigger robberies in Germany. Would there have been a big thing if Klitschko retained his title? He didn’t but it wouldn’t have been, would it? Because it was a close fight.

I think Fury won 100 per cent. I think he beat Klitschko, but he beat him in the most dullest, worst performance of the heavyweight titles I’ve seen.

“I think I’ve watched it back twice since it happened and I wanted the 36 minutes back two times.”

With a potential fight between Fury and Joshua reportedly close to being agreed, much has been made over the two boxers’ differing styles.

Bellew believes that in the modern era of boxing, young fighters should be trained to replicate at least some of Fury’s methods, rather than Joshua’s.

“Don’t take anything away from Tyson Fury, the man’s a brilliant fighter. And what he does in boxing is what all kids should be taught,” he added.

“If I was teaching a kid to fight and I wanted to make a boxer, I don’t wanna make him like Anthony Joshua, I’m sorry.

“I wanna make him like Tyson Fury because he takes such little damage.”

