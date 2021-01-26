Nia Jax has been accused of being an 'unsafe worker' on a number of occasions.

The WWE Superstar has an unwanted reputation for hurting opponents, with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega and Ember Moon all suffering injuries at her hands.

Every time Jax enters the ring, she's under the spotlight and this week's RAW was no different.

'The Irresistible Force' picked up the win in a six women tag team match, which ended when she chokeslammed Dana Brooke before connecting with a leg drop.

But it was clear she botched the slam, driving Brooke into the canvas neck-first.

Thankfully, it's since been confirmed by PWInsider that Dana is '100% OK', but there's no doubt she suffered a very nasty bump.

You can watch the incident, which has been shared on social media below:

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to criticise Jax for her latest botch.

"It's unreal WWE still lets Nia Jax wrestle. Time after time she botches matches and hurts people," one said.

"Send Nia Jax back to the Performance Centre. How many more times are you going to let her hurt more wrestlers?" another added.

A third simply wrote: "Typical Nia Jax."

Interestingly, that chokeslam wasn't the only botch during the match.

It actually ended long before Jax had the chance to chokeslam Brooke when Shayna Baszler was counted out at ringside.

WWE referees are told to count wrestlers out as a shoot - so that's exactly what happened and the match ended - with RAW going to a commercial break.

The action then had to be restarted by Adam Pearce, who made his way down the ramp to make the announcement. It was all a bit of a mess.

Check out some footage of the first botch below:

Yep, it's fair to say things didn't go to plan during that six women tag match on RAW. We're just glad Brooke is okay after taking a rough bump.

