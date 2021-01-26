Chelsea fans are still coming to terms with the news that Frank Lampard, arguably the club’s greatest ever player, was sacked in his role as head coach on Monday.

The Blues recorded a 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup on Sunday but that result wasn’t enough to prevent Lampard’s dismissal less than 24 hours later.

Lampard will be replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who is set to be unveiled ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Wolves.

One of the reasons Chelsea’s board decided to make the change was Lampard’s failure to get the best out of the club’s big-money summer signings.

The two most expensive signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, have been particularly disappointing.

Havertz, a £72 million signing from Bayer Leverkusen, has looked a shadow of the player who lit up the Bundesliga last season.

While Werner, who moved to England in a £47.7 million deal from RB Leipzig, has only managed to score four goals in 19 Premier League appearances to date.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some Chelsea ‘fans’ have reacted to the news of Lampard’s sacking by aiming online abuse towards the German duo.

Several screenshots have emerged on Twitter showing abusive messages directed to Havertz and Werner over on Instagram.

Most of the messages cross the line. What do these supporters think they’re going to achieve by doing this?

Fortunately, there are many Chelsea fans on Twitter who have condemned the abusive messages.

They understand that Havertz and Werner aren’t to blame for Lampard’s sacking. They’re simply two young men trying to find their feet in a new league while simultaneously trying to adapt to living in a new country.

To complicate matters even further, Havertz recently admitted that Covid-19 hit him “very hard”.

Both players would have been desperate to perform for Lampard, although an ESPN report has revealed that the pair were “used to more detailed tactical plans from their coaches” compared to those provided by the recently-sacked Englishman.

The report adds that a consensus grew within the squad that Lampard was putting too much responsibility on individuals when it came to their form.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will now be hoping that Tuchel can help his compatriots rediscover their form and confidence heading into the final weeks of the 2020-21 campaign.

