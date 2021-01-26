According to a poll conducted by GiveMeSport, over half of fans would like to see Conor McGregor make the move to WWE.

In total, 51.1 percent of respondents want to see the Irishman switch to professional wrestling, although the overall response is mixed, with the other 48.9 percent not interested in watching McGregor fight WWE’s biggest stars.

Following the Irishman’s defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, speculation has been rife about his career prospects.

In the immediate future, he must begin rehabilitation for a leg injury sustained in the Poirier clash, for which he must serve a six-month medical suspension from UFC.

When he does recover, ‘Notorious’ will surely not be short of options to continue fighting, whether that be in the UFC or elsewhere.

And in a recent interview, WWE Superstar Sheamus tipped the Irishman to join the company he has been part of for 13 years.

Speaking to Digital Spy, he said: “He’s teased [coming to WWE] a couple of times.

“He’s still staying active, he’s a lad who’s won belts, he’s done a lot, so I think he’s that type of person who’s always trying to try his hand at something different.

“I think WWE would suit him down to the ground. You know, we’ve had a lot of people come in and out, [Floyd] Mayweather came in, a lot of celebrities have come in, a lot of sports people.

“So I don’t think anyone would raise eyebrows if he came in to WWE. I don’t think it’s if, I think it’s a matter of when to be honest.”

If McGregor does elect to join WWE, he would be following the path that other elite fighters such as Tyson Fury, Floyd Mayweather and Ronda Rousey have laid in the past.

Fury made his first appearance on SmackDown in November 2019, in the build-up to his fight with Deontay Wilder. He then fought Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel later that month in Saudi Arabia, winning via countout.

Mayweather, meanwhile, was involved in a storyline with Big Show back in 2008, and knocked out the ‘World’s Largest Athlete’ at WrestleMania XXIV using brass knuckles. He returned to WWE in August 2009, this time giving MVP some brass knuckles.

Rousey signed a permanent contract with the company back in 2017 after several guest appearances, and is the only woman ever to hold titles in both WWE and UFC.

McGregor would become the third active Irish fighter on the main roster alongside Sheamus, who is still a prominent figure within the company, and Becky Lynch, who is currently on the sidelines after giving birth to her first child. Finn Balor, another Irish wrestler, currently competes on NXT, but has previously been part of the main roster.

