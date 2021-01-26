The Montreal Screwjob is the most infamous moment in pro-wrestling history.

We all know the story. Back in 1997, Bret Hart was wrestling his last match for the WWF before jumping across to WCW.

But he was also the World Heavyweight Champion and needed to drop the belt to Shawn Michaels - in front of a hometown crowd - before leaving.

Vince McMahon had doubts about whether Hart would actually drop the title, so manipulated him with a 'shoot screwjob', leading to the most controversial incident in sports entertainment.

While it's widely accepted that Vince screwed Bret (despite claiming that 'Bret screwed Bret'), a lot of the animosity between the pair has since faded in the years since.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT this week, Natalya even went as far as saying that if her uncle hadn't been 'screwed' by McMahon, then WWE's Attitude Era may not have happened.

"My family has given everything we have to this business. From tragedies to championships to what happened between Bret and Vince during the Montreal Screwjob," she said.

"I talk about The Screwjob because for me, when you think about the magnitude of that, it was a gamechanger for WWE.

Had Bret not had that confrontation with Vince McMahon, we may never have had the success of the Attitude Era where that character of Mr. McMahon came about from that real-life situation.

"You might not have ever had that arch-enemy for Stone Cold Steve Austin. When you think about that rivalry, it was a by-product of The Screwjob."

Natalya was actually addressing comments that Ronda Rousey made about WWE being fake when she touched on The Montreal Screwjob.

There was certainly nothing fake about the business on that infamous night, and that's why Nattie takes issue with Rousey's comments.

"When Ronda made those comments about pro-wrestling, I didn't agree with them," she continued.

"I remember all the things she said about wrestling being fake and while I respect her and like her, I do not share those views.

"This industry is tough and only a handful of people in the world can do this. It's a hard job. Her comments hit a nerve with me. But I believe every single person is allowed to have their opinion."

While there are, of course, elements of the sports entertainment business that are pre-determined or 'scripted', some moments are completely real. There's no doubt that The Montreal Screwjob was one of those.

