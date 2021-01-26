Anders Vejrgang has extended his perfect record on FIFA 21 FUT Champs to 450-0 following another 30 wins in the most recent Weekend League.

The Danish gamer has only just turned 15 years of age, meaning he cannot turn fully professional for another year under EA rules, despite blowing away all competitors that come up against him.

Vejrgang is an esports player for RB Leipzig, and streams to over 500,000 people on Twitch.

In total, Vejrgang's starting XI contains six icons, with Real Madrid pairing Ferland Mendy and Raphael Varane forming an unbeatable partnership at the centre of defence.

He has Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks, with Italian legends Gianluca Zambrotta and Paolo Maldini covering the full-back positions.

Ruud Gullit sits in as a sole defensive midfielder, with George Best and Kylian Mbappe on either flank.

In the forward positions, Ronaldo Nazario and Patrick Vieira play behind Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese striker acting as a lone frontman.

The Weekend League, introduced by EA back in 2016 as part of their new FUT Champions mode, requires 2,000 points to qualify for initially. If you rank Gold 2 (17 wins) or higher, you are automatically entered for the following weekend.

It is widely considered as one of the toughest game modes in FIFA history – 30 games in one weekend sounds tough on its own, but throw in the prospect of facing the world’s best gamers and it becomes a new ball game entirely. Pardon the pun.

It’s fair to say, then, that Vejrgang’s record is beyond impressive. He started playing the game when FIFA 13 was released, and has never looked back. I’ve played since 2005, and likely wouldn’t come close to scoring a goal against him.

If he continues at his current rate, Vejrgang will hit the 500-0 mark next month. It will be intriguing to see how far his current world record run can be extended to.

