Goldberg returned to RAW on Monday night to face-off with Drew McIntyre, the man he challenges for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

It will be his first match since WrestleMania last year - a night where he was also defending a world title.

Given the WCW legend has been absent from action for 10 months, fans weren't exactly excited to see him get another shot at the company's top belt.

Many believe that younger, full-time WWE Superstars should get their chance in the main event of WrestleMania, rather than legends who have been brought back on a part-time basis.

There is, of course, a debate to be had around that subject and ahead of the Royal Rumble, Natalya gave her thoughts on 'part-time' stars like Goldberg returning for title shots.

She told GIVEMESPORT:

"If you can get that gig, come back once a year, then awesome. It's about working smarter, not harder. But not everybody can get that gig.

"If Goldberg has that deal, that's really cool. But what I respect more than anything, is work ethic. I respect men and women who come to work all year round and work their a**** off.

This new generation I respect immensely. Asuka - for example - who has done double duty this year during the pandemic, wrestling twice, three times in one day when others have been absent.

"It's the same with Sasha Banks, the same with Bayley. I respect that and I respect those workhorses."

Natalya went on to say that while she respects the full-time stars, Goldberg has been 'smart' to work out a part-time deal with the company.

"When you see somebody come back who hasn't been around for a while, that's the way the cookie crumbles.

"That's the deal [Goldberg] has worked out with WWE and he's going to make a ton of money doing it. He's smart."

Natalya isn't the first WWE star to respond to Goldberg's deal. Finn Balor also spoke positively of his impact recently.

If full-time talent aren't against seeing legends return, should fans be more supportive of it too?

Tune in to the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 31 live on the WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News