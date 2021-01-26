Liverpool man turns down January move due to key concern

Xherdan Shaqiri has been a rotation option throughout his time at Liverpool.

The Switzerland international has made a total of six Premier League appearances this season, having made seven last term.

He has been impressive at times, and has laid on an assist this season in the league, while he has scored eight goals in total for the Reds.

And it appeared that he could have left the club in the January transfer window, though he has rejected the opportunity.

Sport Witness carries a report from Sky Germany, via Fussball Tranfers, which claims that Hertha Berlin wanted to take the Switzerland international to the Bundesliga.

The Bundesliga club have been struggling in 2020/21 and are 14th in the German top-flight, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

And Shaqiri is not said to want to move to a club where he will be partaking in a relegation battle.

It remains to be seen if Shaqiri will get more opportunities as a result of his snub; Liverpool are in poor form and have not won any of their last five games ahead of this week’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is fair enough.

There may be an opportunity for the ex-Stoke City man to get some minutes this season as a result of their genuinely appalling form.

Liverpool have not won since their 7-0 triumph over Crystal Palace in December.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane have struggled for goals – the Reds haven’t scored in the top-flight in 2020.

Thus, manager Jurgen Klopp could well rotate and give Shaqiri the chance to prove his worth in a bid to rescue his side’s title chances.

