Derby County latest news: Big week in club's immediate future ahead

Swathes of Derby County supporters might have hoped this month would be different.

With a Middle Eastern takeover reported to be close, the idea of luring Premier League quality players to the club now under the management of former England captain Wayne Rooney was something discussed by Dean Jones on the Touchline Talk Podcast.

Clearly, that hasn't worked out as planned, with just days to go in the transfer window ahead of what could be a pivotal few months in the Rams' future.

Relegation into League One would likely be disastrous, particularly given Derby have been struggling to pay some of their players as it is.

So, amid all the drama, some supporters started asking the reliable Alan Nixon of The Sun what was going on behind the scenes at the club.

Using Twitter as a platform to answer questions, the journalist first revealed that the next batch of wages are due to be paid at the end of next week. He then suggested that Rooney wanted answers on finances before they are capable of moving for new players.

With Nixon claiming that it's a 'pretty big week ahead', transfer activity at Derby County is something to keep an eye on during what remains of this month's window.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Thankfully for Derby, they do appear to have unearthed somewhat of a gem in Rooney as a manager.

In hugely difficult circumstances, the 35-year-old has won five of his opening ten games in sole charge of the Rams, putting the pressure on the likes of Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe in the relegation places below.

While they do have some games in hand on Derby, it's now at least up to them to win them and close the five-point gap on Rooney's side.

Clearly, an ideal world would see the club be able to strengthen but, for now, the early signs of life under Rooney look promising.

