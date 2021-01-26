Sheffield Wednesday exclusive: Carlton Palmer sets out major problems

While Sheffield Wednesday were enjoying a relatively good run of form prior to their coronavirus-enforced postponements, there does appear to be some confusion behind the scenes.

Indeed, with owner Dejphon Chansiri openly criticising the sacked Tony Pulis for his brief 45-day tenure in charge and The Sun reporting there is something of a power struggle, the lines coming out of the club are not exactly conducive to a well-oiled machine.

Speaking about his former employers in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, Carlton Palmer has revealed what he would change.

Following on from his assertion last month that something is wrong with the way in which Chansiri operates, Palmer has pointed out another big flaw.

He claims that, were he in charge, there's one thing he'd get to working on right away.

"If I was going in there as manager, the first thing I would deal with is the players' fitness," he said.

"The levels just aren't good enough. Conceding goals late on in games shows a lack of concentration and a lack of fitness.

"They also lack quality. To be honest, it would be a massive clearout for me.

"There's a lot of players there who wouldn't be in the team if Sheffield Wednesday wanted to get promoted."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

According to Footy Stats, Wednesday have conceded an average of 0.73 goals per game away from home in the second half, so keeping things tight in the dying embers does certainly look to be somewhat of a problem.

Even at Hillsborough, their average goals conceded increases from 0.42 to 0.64 after the interval which is certainly a concern.

In terms of quality, it's hard to argue with Palmer. Indeed, even Pulis revealed during his brief time in charge that the Owls' squad was amongst the most disjointed he'd ever managed.

All in all, it looks as if the new manager has quite the job on their hands, whoever that may be.

