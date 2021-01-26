Southampton's move for seven-goal Serie A star rejected in January

Southampton are enjoying an impressive season.

The Saints are currently 10th in the Premier League table but they are just five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and they have a game in hand.

They play Arsenal on Tuesday, a game they will be confident of winning, having beaten the Gunners in the FA Cup at the weekend.

And it seems Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men were in the market to strengthen their squad this month with a former Premier League ace.

Sport Witness carries a report from Il Romanista, claiming that the club made an attempt to lure former Manchester City star Edin Dzeko.

Currently with Roma in Serie A, he has found himself at something of a crossroads at the Italian club, having fallen out with manager Paulo Fonseca.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international is 34 but he has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring seven Serie A goals this season in 15 games.

Southampton are said to have made an approach for the veteran, who is valued at €8m (£7.1m) by Transfermarkt.

The offer is not said to have been considered by Roma, as they were not seen as an attractive destination by Dzeko; the same goes for West Ham United, who are also said to have made an offer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Dzeko would have been a really intriguing signing for either the Saints or the Hammers.

One has to think he would have come in to provide back-up, and to sit primarily on the bench.

Saints have Danny Ings, of course, while the Hammers have Michail Antonio, and Dzeko would not be given a truly important squad status at either club.

The report states that the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Juventus have turned down the chance to sign him.

But that they are being offered the chance to do so shows the esteem with which Dzeko is still held in.

A move to either Premier League club would have been a step down.

News Now - Sport News