We’re at the halfway point of the strangest Premier League season in history.

The congested fixture list has caused havoc with results and you’d have to be a very brave person to predict who was going to win the title this season - especially with some teams only playing 17 matches and some playing 19 at this stage.

Manchester United currently lead the way just months after there were calls to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That just about sums up this season.

While it’s difficult to name the best sides so far, it’s a bit easier to see which players have been performing at a high level week-in, week-out.

So, with us midway through the campaign - well for some clubs anyway - FourFourTwo decided it was the perfect time to rank the 50 best players of the 2020/21 season so far.

Let’s take a look at who makes the list:

50-41

50. Antonee Robinson

49. Andros Townsend

48. Che Adams

47. Raheem Sterling

46. Matty Cash

45. Kalvin Phillips

44. Danny Ings

43. James Maddison

42. John McGinn

41. Ademola Lookman

50-41 summary

It’s certainly a surprise to see Raheem Sterling all the way down in 47th. It’s true he hasn’t been quite as good this season but he’s still managed five goals in 16 Premier League games.

James Maddison has been brilliant recently, scoring in each of his last three Premier League games. So he can consider himself hard done by to be 43rd in this list.

40-31

40. Kyle Walker-Peters

39. Harvey Barnes

38. Richarlison

37. Wesley Fofana

36. Trezeguet

35. Ilkay Gundogan

34. Pedro Neto

33. Patrick Bamford

32. Reece James

31. Lucas Digne

40-31 summary

Leicester duo Harvey Barnes and Wesley Fofana have been key to Brendan Rodgers’ side this season as they sit third in the table.

Elsewhere, Patrick Bamford has proved a lot of people wrong with 10 goals in the Premier League already this season.

30-21

30. Oriel Romeu

29. James Justin

28. Joao Cancelo

27. Tariq Lamptey

26. Declan Rice

25. Fabinho

24. Ollie Watkins

23. Mason Mount

22. Youri Tielemans

21. Andrew Robertson

30-21 summary

James Justin is having a breakthrough season at Leicester, while Tariq Lamptey is yet another talented English right-back.

Fabinho has impressed filling in at centre-back for Liverpool, with his teammate Andy Robertson just missing out on the top 20.

Those questioning Ollie Watkins’ £33 million fee have been silenced by his seven goals and excellent performances.

20-11

20. Ben Chilwell

19. Bukayo Saka

18. Kurt Zouma

17. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

16. Sadio Mane

15. Jannick Vestergaard

14. Emiliano Martinez

13. Jamie Vardy

12. Tanguy Ndombele

11. Marcus Rashford

20-11 summary

Some big names have been included in the top 20 with the likes of Sadio Mane, Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford.

A few new signings appear with Ben Chilwell, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Emiliano Martinez proving to be decent acquisitions from fellow Premier League clubs.

It’s also great to see Tanguy Ndombele at No. 12 after he’s won the trust of manager, Jose Mourinho.

10-1

10. Tomas Soucek

9. Kevin De Bruyne

8. James Rodriguez

7. Dominic Calvert-Lewin

6. James Ward-Prowse

5. Mohamed Salah

4. Bruno Fernandes

3. Harry Kane

2. Son Heung-min

1. Jack Grealish

10-1 summary

So, Jack Grealish has been the best player in the Premier League this season. It’s diicult to argue with, really. The Aston Villa midfielder has been brilliant with the Villains in 8th with two games in hand of many clubs.

Spurs duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min make up the top three with Manchester United hero, Bruno Fernandes, in fourth.

Despite his recent slump, Mohamed Salah is still the league’s top goalscorer and completes the top five.

There are a few names you wouldn’t have predicted to make the top 10 at the start of the season with James Ward-Prowse (6th), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (7th) and Tomas Soucek (10th).

James Rodriguez has been a revelation at Everton since his move from Real Madrid while Kevin De Bruyne is Kevin De Bruyne.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News