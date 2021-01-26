Premier League: The 50 best players so far this season have been named
We’re at the halfway point of the strangest Premier League season in history.
The congested fixture list has caused havoc with results and you’d have to be a very brave person to predict who was going to win the title this season - especially with some teams only playing 17 matches and some playing 19 at this stage.
Manchester United currently lead the way just months after there were calls to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That just about sums up this season.
While it’s difficult to name the best sides so far, it’s a bit easier to see which players have been performing at a high level week-in, week-out.
So, with us midway through the campaign - well for some clubs anyway - FourFourTwo decided it was the perfect time to rank the 50 best players of the 2020/21 season so far.
Let’s take a look at who makes the list:
50-41
50. Antonee Robinson
49. Andros Townsend
48. Che Adams
47. Raheem Sterling
46. Matty Cash
45. Kalvin Phillips
44. Danny Ings
43. James Maddison
42. John McGinn
41. Ademola Lookman
50-41 summary
It’s certainly a surprise to see Raheem Sterling all the way down in 47th. It’s true he hasn’t been quite as good this season but he’s still managed five goals in 16 Premier League games.
James Maddison has been brilliant recently, scoring in each of his last three Premier League games. So he can consider himself hard done by to be 43rd in this list.
40-31
40. Kyle Walker-Peters
39. Harvey Barnes
38. Richarlison
37. Wesley Fofana
36. Trezeguet
35. Ilkay Gundogan
34. Pedro Neto
33. Patrick Bamford
32. Reece James
31. Lucas Digne
40-31 summary
Leicester duo Harvey Barnes and Wesley Fofana have been key to Brendan Rodgers’ side this season as they sit third in the table.
Elsewhere, Patrick Bamford has proved a lot of people wrong with 10 goals in the Premier League already this season.
30-21
30. Oriel Romeu
29. James Justin
28. Joao Cancelo
27. Tariq Lamptey
26. Declan Rice
25. Fabinho
24. Ollie Watkins
23. Mason Mount
22. Youri Tielemans
21. Andrew Robertson
30-21 summary
James Justin is having a breakthrough season at Leicester, while Tariq Lamptey is yet another talented English right-back.
Fabinho has impressed filling in at centre-back for Liverpool, with his teammate Andy Robertson just missing out on the top 20.
Those questioning Ollie Watkins’ £33 million fee have been silenced by his seven goals and excellent performances.
20-11
20. Ben Chilwell
19. Bukayo Saka
18. Kurt Zouma
17. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
16. Sadio Mane
15. Jannick Vestergaard
14. Emiliano Martinez
13. Jamie Vardy
12. Tanguy Ndombele
11. Marcus Rashford
20-11 summary
Some big names have been included in the top 20 with the likes of Sadio Mane, Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford.
A few new signings appear with Ben Chilwell, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Emiliano Martinez proving to be decent acquisitions from fellow Premier League clubs.
It’s also great to see Tanguy Ndombele at No. 12 after he’s won the trust of manager, Jose Mourinho.
10-1
10. Tomas Soucek
9. Kevin De Bruyne
8. James Rodriguez
7. Dominic Calvert-Lewin
6. James Ward-Prowse
5. Mohamed Salah
4. Bruno Fernandes
3. Harry Kane
2. Son Heung-min
1. Jack Grealish
10-1 summary
So, Jack Grealish has been the best player in the Premier League this season. It’s diicult to argue with, really. The Aston Villa midfielder has been brilliant with the Villains in 8th with two games in hand of many clubs.
Spurs duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min make up the top three with Manchester United hero, Bruno Fernandes, in fourth.
Despite his recent slump, Mohamed Salah is still the league’s top goalscorer and completes the top five.
There are a few names you wouldn’t have predicted to make the top 10 at the start of the season with James Ward-Prowse (6th), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (7th) and Tomas Soucek (10th).
James Rodriguez has been a revelation at Everton since his move from Real Madrid while Kevin De Bruyne is Kevin De Bruyne.