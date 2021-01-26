Ronaldo or Messi: Who is the better goalscorer? Viral Twitter thread reveals all

Many believe Cristiano Ronaldo is now the greatest goalscorer in football history after he scored the 760th goals of his incredible career last week.

That goal was believed to have seen his surpass Czech legend Josef Bican into the record books.

The Czech FA, naturally, disputed it and claimed Bican actually scored 821 goals.

With Bican’s career spanning from 1931-1955, it’s always going to difficult to clarify just how many goals he actually scored.

But there’s no doubting Ronaldo has scored 760.

Whether or not he’s a better goalscorer than Bican is an argument for another day.

Instead, let’s have an argument over whether he’s a better goalscorer than Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has 760 goals to Messi’s 719 so it’s easy to say CR7 is better at sticking the ball in the back of the net.

But that doesn’t tell the full story.

In fact, one Barcelona fan on Twitter has attempted to do just that.

They created a thread trying to prove that “Ronaldo being a better goal scorer than Lionel Messi is a myth.”

At the time of writing, the thread has more than 11,000 retweets and 35,000 ‘likes’. In other words, it’s gone viral.

Let’s take you through it:

Most goals scored in a single season:

Most goals in a calendar year:

European Golden Shoes:

Goals scored during Cristiano Ronaldo’s spell in Spain:

All time career goals to game ratio:

Club career minutes per goal:

Most goals scored outside the penalty area:

Hat-tricks:

Goals from open play:

Non penalty goals:

Youngest to reach every scoring milestone:

Fastest to 100 Champions League goals:

Goals against top sides:

Goals vs Premier League top six:

Goals scored in finals:

Most consecutive matchdays scored in:

Conclusion? Messi might just be an even better goalscorer than Ronaldo…

