Roman Abramovich has again shown no mercy and cut ties with Chelsea legend Frank Lampard as manager, but ‘The Blues’ already have their successor in mind and could name his appointment within the next 24 hours – in time for the fixture at Stamford Bridge against Wolves.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to be confirmed as the new Chelsea head coach. The former PSG and Borussia Dortmund manager has been without a job since his dismissal by the French club on December 23.

The German coach had a successful two-and-a-half years at the Parc des Prince, clinching the Ligue 1 title in both of his full seasons in the dugout, winning the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions twice.

Last season, Tuchel steered ‘The Parisians’ to the Champions League final – losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich, missing out on the accolade the PSG hierarchy solely crave.

With Chelsea currently sitting in ninth, five points off Liverpool in fourth and 11 points behind leaders Manchester United, the Chelsea board will be hoping Tuchel’s appointment can rectify their poor first half of the season.

The acquisition of the 47-year-old to west London has been analysed by Football Manager 2021, with thanks to Football.London, displaying what the fans are due to expect.

It was shown that Tuchel continued to use a 4-3-3 formation with Chelsea, which he implemented at PSG and was often the go-to by Lampard.

The three attackers in this formation were Christian Pulisic or Callum Hudson-Odoi on the left wing, preferring to use Timo Werner in the centre and Hakim Ziyech on the right.

Werner, who hasn’t been able to showcase the ability he possessed at RB Leipzig, has been in bad form and this didn’t change with the arrival of Tuchel.

He managed to score four league goals from January until the end of the season, managing eight goals in his debut season in England.

Kai Havertz benefited from the change of manager, however, which saw him gain more minutes on the pitch and contribute on the scoresheet as he finished the season as Chelsea’s Golden Boot winner with 11 goals.

In the Champions League, Chelsea were defeated by Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the quarter-final stage, meaning they did beat Atletico Madrid, somewhat surprisingly, in the last-16.

Likewise, in the FA Cup, they reached the quarter-final only to lose to Manchester United 3-2 on home turf.

But with the focus on the Premier League, Tuchel’s change was effective – winning 13 games, drawing five and losing one, securing an overall of 44 points – cementing a top four finish.

Those 19 games compared to Lampard is night and day. The Englishman's record when he was sacked was eight wins, five draws and six losses.

Chelsea fans will be encouraged, but will hope this form is replicated on the pitch.

