Jesse Lingard’s Manchester United career appears to be over.

The 28-year-old has been told that a move away from Old Trafford will be sanctioned before the transfer window closes next week.

West Ham are at the front of the queue to sign the midfielder on loan. If that move goes through, he will reunite with former boss David Moyes.

Lingard scored the first goal of Moyes’ ill-fated tenure as Man Utd manager during a pre-season friendly in the summer of 2013.

He was then loaned out to Birmingham City followed by Brighton & Hove Albion that season, so never made a competitive appearance under Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor.

Despite Lingard’s disappointing form over the past 18-24 months, Moyes knows there’s a player of real talent there. If he can help the England international rediscover his form and confidence, the deal will prove to be extremely beneficial for both the Hammers and Lingard himself.

It’s unlikely that Lingard will return to Man Utd’s first team, regardless of how well he performs out on loan over the coming weeks and months.

And the thought of Lingard, who earns a reported £100,000-a-week, leaving the club is getting United fans emotional.

Numerous tribute videos have been posted on social media in recent days, including this one titled: 'Goodbye Jesse Lingard... it was a good run King’.

The video includes footage of Lingard playing for Man Utd’s youth teams. He joined the club’s academy when he was seven years old.

Watch it here…

And here’s some of the reaction from fans…

Although Lingard sadly became a much-maligned figure among United’s fanbase, he still provided some unforgettable moments, including his winning goal against Crystal Palace in the 2016 FA Cup final.

His form during the 2017-18 season was also superb. In 48 games, he scored 13 goals and registered seven assists.

Fans will never forget the day he turned Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium into his own personal dancefloor…

Let’s hope Lingard can prove his doubters wrong wherever he ends up playing his football during the season half of the season.

