Conor McGregor's career has entered a stage of limbo after his shock loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Before the fight, McGregor had all sorts of plans for potential UFC rematches and boxing crossover fights that all promised to be massive events.

However, as he lay stricken on the canvas after a Poirier mauling, all of those dreams seemed to be fading away.

McGregor's loss was real kick in teeth for his brand and the aura surrounding the Notorious almost instantaneously evaporated.

You can be sure that Khabib Nurmagomedov will have no desire to come back and fight McGregor now, while the likes of Floyd Mayweather and even Jake Paul commented on the embarrassing defeat.

One rumour, in particular, that seemed to be gathering traction pre-UFC 257 was with regards to a potential crossover fight with Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor spoke openly about the potential for a fight in the build up Poirier defeat, claiming that talks were even at an advanced stage.

Now, the fight is shrouded in doubt and could be off completely.

According to former boxer-turned-promoter, Dmitry Salita, McGregor still has a chance to salvage the Pacquiao deal from the ashes of his Poirier humbling, but will need to act decisively to do so.

Speaking to The Sun, Salita claimed that McGregor will need to knock Poirier out with a boxing style KO if he is to have any chance of taking to the canvas with Pacquiao.

"I believe that there will be significantly less interest in his boxing return," Salita began.

"The hook is that he is one of the best in the UFC but that is not the case anymore.

He would have to come back in an exciting dominating fashion to get same level of interest in a boxing return.

"He needs to win the rematch in a dominating way and it would be better if he did with a boxing style KO.

"The intrigue that would sell this particular fight is no longer there as he is not the best in the UFC."

McGregor will have to wait several months before he is allowed back into the Octagon after being handed a six-month medical suspension by the UFC.

2021 had promised to an immense year for the Irishman. Now, all that promise and big talk seems to be crumbling around him.

