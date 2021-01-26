Fantasy Football: The top five captain choices for your team in GW20

GW20 offers the potential for lots of FPL points this week, especially where your captain pick is concerned.

Big teams like Manchester United and Manchester City both have favourable fixtures, as they fight for the number one spot at the top of the league table.

But there are also many alternative options you can choose from. As we head into the second half of the season, it is more important than ever to carefully select your captains each week.

So we take a look at the top players that could earn you massive double points this gameweek as your captain...

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United (£11.3m)

Man United's star man, Bruno Fernandes, is the number one go-to option as captain for this upcoming gameweek. The Portuguese midfielder is the second-highest scoring player in fantasy football (140) so far and is at the heart of every United attack.

The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals and produced nine assists already this season, and has scored four goals and produced four assists in his last eight league games.

United will face a poor Sheffield United side who are having an awful season, winning only one game so far.

It is top vs bottom and Bruno Fernandes is bound to be the centre of all the action.

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City (£11.5m)

As well as United, Man City also have a favourable fixture in GW20. They will travel to West Brom in a bid to jump to the summit of the Premier League table. West Brom have the worst defensive record in the league and Raheem Sterling will surely want to take advantage of that.

With Kevin De Bruyne injured for the next 4-6 weeks, Pep needs to find an alternative solution to their attack. Although Sterling got off to a slow start this ter,, he has now produced attacking returns in three of his last five games - including a goal against Crystal Palace in DGW19.

Sterling is already the focal point of City's attack and will look to take advantage of West Brom's poor defensive record and tough start to life back in the Premier League.

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur (£11.2m)

Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane is the highest-scoring player in fantasy football this year (142). He has scored 12 goals and produced 11 assists so far, and leads the way in Premier League goal contributions.

Spurs will host an out of form Liverpool side that have been poor defensively in recent weeks.

Without the injured Virgil Van Dijk or Joe Gomez they have struggled and have won just once in their last seven in all competitions - against an U23 Aston Villa team in the FA Cup.

Spurs, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions and Kane has scored in three consecutive gameweeks, and recorded an assist.

As Mourinho looks to leapfrog the Reds to fourth in the table this week, Kane will be the centre of attention in front of goal and could be a solid captain choice.

Michail Antonio - West Ham United (£6.4m)

West Ham and Michail Antonio are in excellent form ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace on Tuesday night. The Hammers sit in 7th place, unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions.

Since returning from injury, Antonio has scored back-to-back goals and remains West Ham's main attacking threat in GW20.

He was rested during their FA Cup win against Doncaster at the weekend, and will be raring to go for this fixture. With him as the only striker option at the moment, David Moyes will be relying on him to find goals.

While Palace, on the other hand, have won only one game in their last nine in all competitions - a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United - and have only kept three clean sheets all season, something Antonio will surely have in mind.

Patrick Bamford - Leeds United (£6.7m)

Leeds have been a brilliant attacking side to watch this season, and Patrick Bamford has led the way in scoring for them. He is the third-highest scoring fantasy forward (103 pts) in the game and has scored 10 goals and produced five assists so far in the league.

Leeds haven't played for 10 days, after their match against Southampton was postponed, and haven't scored since their 5-0 win against West Brom last month. However, they face a poor Newcastle side that hasn't won in their last 10 games in all competitions.

The Magpies have kept only three clean sheets all season, which leaves Bamford as a great alternative choice as captain in GW20. His attacking qualities will no doubt terrorise Newcastle's defence, while he is due a goal after drawing two blanks in his last couple of gameweeks.

