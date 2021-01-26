Liverpool closing in on deal for highly-rated Championship wonderkid

Liverpool were not planning to make additions to their club in the January transfer window.

There have been plenty of injury issues at Anfield and it seemed a certainty that a new defender would be secured this month.

However, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the club will not be splashing out for a new centre-back in this transfer window.

Instead, it seems that the club are set to focus on the potential signing of youth prospects, with a new report claiming that they are closing in on the acquisition of a teenager.

Football Insider reports that the Reds have agreed a deal with Derby County teenager Kaide Gordon in this transfer window.

The Reds will pay an initial £1m for the 16-year-old, which can rise to £3m.

Liverpool are likely to complete the deal in the coming days, with the club set to snap up Derby’s 2019/20 Academy Player of the Season.

Gordon is a versatile presence who can play on the left of midfield, in attacking midfield, and on the right wing.

He made his senior debut earlier this season, coming on as a substitute for the final minute of the encounter with Birmingham City in the Championship, while he has scored three goals in eight appearances for the U18s.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an exciting deal.

Gordon has already been called up to the England U16 squad and Football Insider reports that he is regarded as one of the best players in his age group in the country.

A deal at £1m works for everyone, as it will give Derby a significant fee, and Liverpool will feel they have received a great deal.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

It remains to be seen if he will be able to force his way into the plans of senior manager Klopp.

But he seems a real talent, and this is a deal that is likely to get supporters talking.

News Now - Sport News