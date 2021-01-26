Orta's failure: Leeds miss out on deal for Bundesliga prospect

Leeds United have been in poor form recently.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently 12th in the Premier League table, though they are 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Still, they have lost both of their most recent league outings, to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Crawley Town in one of the shocks of the third round.

And now it appears they could be set to endure some transfer disappointment too.

Football Insider reports that the club made a late attempt to sign RB Leipzig defender Matthew Bondswell, who is currently in talks with West Ham United.

They are likely to miss out, though, as the report claims the Hammers are confident of signing the Bundesliga youngster.

Bondswell is said to have travelled to England to undergo a medical with the east London club, despite the Whites’ attempt to lure him to Elland Road.

Bondswell is just 18 and has been playing for RB Leipzig’s youth sides, having joined them from Nottingham Forest in 2018. He has spent the season on loan at FC Dordrecht, making seven appearances, and has won four caps for the England U18 side.

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says…

Leeds clearly waited too long.

The report states that there has also been interest from Chelsea and Sporting Lisbon but he is clearly closing in on a move to the Hammers.

This, then, feels like a failure of director of football Victor Orta.

Leeds really should have been at the front of the queue if they really did want to bring Bondswell in but their dallying appears to have ensured he will be ending up at West Ham.

Coupled with their poor form, this feels like a particularly galling setback.

