West Ham find solution to Lingard loan despite Premier League restrictions

West Ham United look to be closing in on their first deal of the transfer window.

The Hammers have been repeatedly linked with a striker this month but it appears that David Moyes’ side will actually sign Jesse Lingard before the transfer deadline.

Numerous outlets have claimed that the Hammers are closing in on a loan deal for the Manchester United outcast, who has failed to play in the Premier League this season.

The Irons, though, already have two loanees at the club from other English sides: Said Benrahma and Craig Dawson.

Due to Premier League rules, one of those deals will have to be made permanent, or one of the players will have to be sent back, if the club are to sign Lingard on a loan deal.

And The Guardian now reports that the Hammers could do a deal with Brentford to sign Benrahma this month instead of waiting until the summer.

The Hammers paid £5m to sign Benrahma on loan and they have an agreement to bring him in for £25m once the season ends. That’s £20m plus £5m in add-ons.

Benrahma’s deal could be brought forward to this month, which would pave the way for the Irons to secure Lingard’s signature.

Lingard is a really interesting signing for the Hammers and facilitating it by signing Benrahma makes all the sense in the world.

They have already negotiated a fee with Brentford, they simply need to pay it slightly early.

It will allow the club to bring Lingard in and give him the chance to play regularly, having fallen down the pecking order at United.

He is a talent; he has 210 appearances for United, scoring 33 goals and laying on 20 assists, while he played a key role in England’s 2018 World Cup campaign.

One feels he simply needs minutes; he will get those at the London Stadium.

