Newcastle facing fight to keep hold of striker as rival interest emerges

Andy Carroll’s second coming at Newcastle United has not gone to plan.

The striker returned to the club in 2019 from West Ham United but he has scored just one goal in 38 games for the club in all competitions.

Carroll remains a player who is not truly trusted to play regularly, making just four starts this season.

But it seems the Magpies could now have the opportunity to move the player on.

The Daily Telegraph reports that there West Bromwich Albion, who are now managed by Carroll’s former boss, Sam Allardyce, are interested in snapping the 32-year-old up.

The Baggies, though, face an uphill battle to convince Newcastle to let him leave in January.

While his contract is expiring at the end of the season, the two clubs are just eight points apart in the Premier League and there is every chance that they could both be directly involved in a relegation battle come the end of the season.

Thus, Newcastle are reluctant to strengthen a club that could be seen as a direct rival.

Carroll and Allardyce formed a fruitful partnership when both were at West Ham; the ex-Liverpool striker scored 14 goals and laid on 12 assists in 57 appearances under Big Sam.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Just one word springs to mind here: Why?

Carroll has been really bad for a really long time and that comes from the fact that he is just so injury prone.

He missed 151 games in total during his time at West Ham and he has not scored more than 10 goals in the Premier League in one season since 2010/11.

His most prolific campaign since came in 15/16, when he hit nine goals in 27 outings. Since then, he has scored 11 goals in the league in 77 games.

That’s a goal every 0.1 games.

He is awful and West Brom should avoid him like the plague.

