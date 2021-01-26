Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been rolling back the years at AC Milan this season.

For all the young and exciting talent helping the Rossoneri chase their first Scudetto since 2011, it's been a veteran striker approaching his 40th birthday who has been leading their line in style.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Ibrahimovic was finally winding down his career when he moved to LA Galaxy in 2018, scoring 52 goals in just 56 Major League Soccer appearances.

Zlatan making his mark in Milan

However, clearly putting his feet up in California was too comfortable for the mercurial Swede who took the risky decision to return to AC Milan, notching 11 strikes in his first six months back.

But give or take a recent injury, Ibrahimovic's first full season has truly marked his return to the European big time, boasting an astonishing 12 goals from his nine outings in Serie A.

In other words, even as Ibrahimovic strides towards his fifth decade on the planet, he's showing no signs of letting up as one of the most prolific goalscorers in the beautiful game.

Zlatan's illustrious career

However, it seems that not everybody is convinced by Ibrahimovic's achievements in the sport despite it feeling as though he's played for every world-class football club under the sun.

But when you consider that Ibrahimovic has represented everybody from Manchester United to Barcelona and Juventus to Paris Saint-Germain, are his career achievements underwhelming?

If you're thinking that that's an incredibly loaded question, then you're not wrong, nor is it necessarily our point of view, but rather an unpopular opinion pedalled by Twitter user @FussballHussain.

Twitter thread criticises Zlatan

That's because the football fan is going viral for a Twitter thread outlining why Ibrahimovic's career is 'actually laughable', taking aim at his trophy cabinet and individual gongs in particular.

If you're already shaking your head and wondering where you left your pitchfork, hold your horses for a second and here them out by reading the full thread down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Let's just say that I agree a lot more with the version of @FussballHussain who back-pedalled a little bit by shifting the focus onto Ibrahimovic's astonishing individual ability.

It's not an outrageous line of enquiry to feel disappointed with Ibrahimovic's trophy cabinet, particularly individually, when compared to the sort of quality and talent we know he offers.

However, it's easy to descend down into a rabbit hole that, at the end of the day, is nothing more than splitting hairs.

I can't see Ibrahimovic losing too much sleep about not making the odd FIFA FIFPro XI when he's scored more than 500 career goals and won league titles in what feels like every country in Europe.

And I wouldn't read too much into Ibrahimovic's lack of a Champions League trophy when the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Ronaldo Nazario never had European glory to show for their greatness.

So, sure, perhaps Ibrahimovic could have achieved more with this unbounded talent, but make no mistake that the legendary Swede has left a legacy that will be talked about for decades to come.

