Mourinho wants Spurs reunion with ex-Real Madrid ace this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been going well this season.

Manager Jose Mourinho has enjoyed some success during his time in north London and the club continue to fight on four fronts.

Their 4-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday ensured safe passage into the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will play Everton at Goodison Park.

The club are also into the EFL Cup final, continue to play in the Europa League, and are fifth in the Premier League table, just a point off fourth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

They face the Reds on Thursday in a game that could have a real impact on their aspirations of a top-four finish.

And now it seems they are identifying potential new additions ahead of the summer transfer window, though senior additions in January do not seem all that likely.

Sport Witness carries a report from L’Equipe claiming that the club are interested in a deal to sign PSG winger Angel Di Maria.

The 32-year-old has been offered a new contract at Parc des Princes, with his current deal expiring in the summer, but Spurs are attempting to convince him to move to north London.

Di Maria wants a two-year extension, which is delaying matters, and that has led to interest from Spurs, along with Italian clubs Juventus and Inter Milan.

The former Manchester United winger played under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid and the two could reunite in north London if this deal gets done.

Di Maria remains a key member of the PSG squad, though, and has made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring three goals and registering seven assists.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This one doesn’t seem all that likely.

Di Maria will turn 33 in February and handing him a two-year deal at this point in his career feels like negligence.

He is earning €1m (£888,475) per month in Paris, which is a weekly wage of £220,000-per-week.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

That would put him in a similar bracket to Harry Kane.

This doesn’t make any sense.

News Now - Sport News