Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Dillon Danis leaks private messages with YouTube star ahead of boxing fight

Jake Paul's next boxing match will come against former UFC fighter Ben Askren,

It was announced on Monday afternoon that the two will meet in the ring on April 17.

It will be Paul's third professional bout, having already beaten YouTuber AnEsonGib and former basketballer Nate Robinson.

Askren will be a huge step up in terms of quality of opponent.

The 36-year-old won 19 of his 22 MMA bouts and he retired from the UFC just last year.

But Paul is still in confident mood and believes he will easily defeat Askren.

"[Askren] has less losses on his record than Conor McGregor does yet I'm still going to knock him out faster than Jorge Masvidal did," he said, per Sky Sports.

"Some MMA guys think that because they throw punches they know how to box.

"I shocked the world when I knocked out an NBA superstar athlete but still some people complained that he's not a real fighter.

"So now I'm giving the people what they want by taking on a real fighter.

"After I add Ben to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say?"

Paul has previously called out a number of big names, including Dillon Danis.

Danis, who is Conor McGregor's training partner, has a long running feud with Paul.

The two have frequently traded social media insults over the past few months.

Paul recently tracked Danis down and threw projectiles at him before driving away.

Danis took to Twitter shortly after the fight was announced, posting a GIF of Askren accompanied by the caption: "Jake Paul literally ran from me to fight this guy truly embarrassing."

It's fair to say that Danis is not impressed with Paul's choice of opponent.

Danis also leaked the private messages that he traded with Paul back in January, where the two discussed a fight.

Danis will have to wait until he gets the fight that he craves with Paul.

