Barcelona are struggling on the pitch at the moment.

The Catalan giants are well adrift in the race for the La Liga title.

They are currently in third, having dropped points in eight of the 19 games they have played this season.

They are 10 points behind Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone's side could extend that lead further should they win their game-in-hand.

Barca have suffered disappointment in cup competitions, too, having lost the final of the Spanish Super Cup to Athletic Bilbao earlier this month.

The future of Lionel Messi is also of major concern. His contract runs out in the summer and it's looking more and more likely that he will leave the club.

But, while their problems on the pitch are bad, their issues off it are even more worrying.

It is no secret that the club are struggling financially and the extend of those troubles have been revealed.

And it appears that Barcelona's existence is under threat.

Spanish publication El Mundo are reporting that Barca are £1.1 billion in debt and 'on the verge of bankruptcy.'

£648 million of that due in the short term, £236 million must be paid to banks by June 30.

Barca also owe £112 million to other clubs, including £26m to Liverpool for the signing of Philippe Coutinho back in 2018.

Liverpool, as well as Ajax (£14m) and Bordeaux (£9m) are due these payments by the end of the season.

To make matters even worse, according to Cadena COPE, Barcelona were not able to pay their players their full wages last month.

Barca have allegedly taken out a loan and have promised to pay their players what they are owed.

Marca are reporting that while they are in a very precarious situation and will most likely have to sell to balance the books.

Barcelona are in real trouble. Let's hope they can turn their situation around soon before it is too late.

