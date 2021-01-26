Jose Mourinho celebrates his 58th birthday today.

The Portuguese manager has had an extraordinary career which has seen him manage the likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Mourinho has managed to cause a stir wherever he has gone and arguably his most controversial moment came in Real Madrid's Champions League match against Ajax in November 2010.

Real Madrid were 4-0 up going into the closing stages of the match and were on course to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Then, in the final few minutes, Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso were both sent off for time-wasting.

Why would they time-waste when they were 4-0 up?!

Well, it's because Mourinho told them to.

Ramos and Alonso had both picked up a yellow card earlier in the match against Ajax.

That meant that a booking against Auxerre in their final group stage match would see them suspended for one game in the knockout rounds.

So, Mourinho told them to get a second yellow card so they would be suspended for the game against Auxerre.

They would then be able to start the knockout rounds with a clean record.

Late on in the match against Ajax, Mourinho told Jerzy Dudek the plan to get Alonso and Ramos sent off.

The Polish goalkeeper then ran to Iker Casillas, who told Alonso and Ramos.

Alonso was the first to receive his marching orders as he kept hesitating to take a free-kick.

A few minutes later, Ramos was then shown a red card for doing the same thing, but this time over a goal-kick.

Watch the red card moments below:

Extraordinary scenes.

Mourinho's plan backfired, though, as he was found out.

Alonso and Ramos were fined €20,000, Casillas was fined €10,000 and Jerzy Dudek was fined €5,000.

The red cards given to Alonso and Ramos stood and Real Madrid were fined €120,000.

It remains arguably the biggest s**thousery moment of Mourinho's career.

