Wolves latest news: Forward player still linked with transfer exit

Given the likes of the Daily Mirror and The Athletic suggested Wolverhampton Wanderers were likely to focus on internal solutions when it came to replacing Raul Jimenez, it's fair to say the loan signing of Willian Jose came as a relative surprise.

With the Brazilian at Molineux until at least the end of the season and presumably likely to fill the central striking role, reports out of Italy suggest it could be a short return to the club for another of Nuno Espirito Santo's forward options.

Indeed, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Patrick Cutrone could already be on the move despite the recent decision to bring him back.

Recalled from a loan spell with Fiorentina as Wolves looked to fill the gap caused by Jimenez's injury, Nuno did suggest the 23-year-old was likely to remain with his side until the end of the campaign.

However, the report in question claims Cutrone is intending to return to Italy amid interest from Udinese once Jose gets his work permit sorted out.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Jose more of a target man than Cutrone, surely Wolves will largely opt for him through the middle.

Given Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence are also a major source of goals for the club, having someone to lead the line and bring them into play in as close a manner to Jimenez as possible does make sense.

Cutrone has never really played that role during his career. Indeed, his highest average of aerial duels won per game during a league campaign came last season with Fiorentina, recording just 0.7 every 90-minutes.

For comparison, Jimenez was winning 2.3 (all stats via WhoScored) last time out while Jose was amassing 1.1 with Real Sociedad and has also seen his hold-up play praised by the likes of Guillem Balague.

With that in mind, perhaps Wolves can now afford to let the man rated at £10.8m by Transfermarkt depart again.

