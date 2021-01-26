West Ham latest news: Club still keen on transfer but January deal unlikely

While the idea of not signing a striker to replace Sebastien Haller won't exactly please West Ham United fans, their club's stance on the matter of bringing someone in looks promising.

After so many ill-fated additions in the striking department over the years, David Moyes recently admitted he was wary of continuing that trend, while the print edition of the Sunday Mirror last week revealed The Hammers were not prepared to be held to ransom by Josh King.

Speaking of the Bournemouth forward on the Touchline Talk Podcast, Dean Jones has provided an update.

Indeed, he claims that West Ham DO remain interested in the player but expressed reservation about the idea of them getting a deal done.

"Josh King has been touted around to pretty much every Premier League club over the last few months. There was Everton, West Ham and even Newcastle," he said from 6:33 mark onwards.

"[West Ham] still are quite interested. I don't think that they're going to go and do it but they're still in there."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Considering the amount of money wasted over the years, perhaps this is yet another sign West Ham are improving in the transfer market.

The recent signings of Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen and Vladimír Coufal have all looked to be smart additions - not something you can say about a lot of the signings made during Manuel Pellegrin's reign in charge - so not rushing into anything with King could be another sign of growth.

Frustrating as it may be from a fans' perspective not to see more players arrive, it could be a much healthier strategy going forward.

