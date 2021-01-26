Thomas Tuchel has been unveiled as the new Chelsea manager.

The official announcement from Stamford Bridge came to the surprise of absolutely nobody on Tuesday night because the writing has been on the wall since the moment Frank Lampard was sacked.

It's clear that the Chelsea hierarchy have been pulling the strings behind the scenes for some time now and the former Paris Saint-Germain boss has already conducted his first training session.

Tuchel lands at Chelsea

Tuchel reflected in his official statement: "I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff. We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea.

"At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!’"

And there's no time to lose with Tuchel potentially taking his place in the dugout for the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night, posing an immediate selection dilemma.

The Tuchel regime

But whether or not Tuchel will be having the final say on Chelsea's next starting XI or not, we've already had a bash at predicting how the Blues will line up under their new German coach.

The moral of the story is bad news for players like Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham, but a massive boost for his compatriots Timo Werner and Kai Havertz as they look to rescue their form.

However, this is Chelsea we're talking about and with a Russian billionaire pulling standing over their nuclear button, you can be sure that Tuchel will be backed in the transfer market.

More Chelsea spending?

Don't get me wrong, it's hard to imagine Roman Abramovich splashing another £200 million for the laughs, but you can expect Tuchel to be allowed two or three signings to help implement his style.

And here at GIVEMESPORT, we're going to barrel headfirst into the dangerous, dingy and downright impossible world of football predictions to imagine how that might play out.

So, what do we have in mind? Well, first and foremost, we're predicting that Tuchel will focus his attentions on a midfield partner for N'Golo Kante that suits his approach better than Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

How Chelsea could line up

You can also expect a world-class reinforcement in the centre of defence and if you'll excuse us putting on our tinfoil hats, there's a slight chance of a big-name number nine arriving in tandem.

But before we tease the names any longer, you can check out how Tuchel's Chelsea could line up for the 2020/21 campaign if Abramovich loosens his pursestrings over the summer.

We actually think that Kurt Zouma and Edouard Mendy will continue to start in the short-term but in line with our Tuchel predictions, we reckon Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger will replace them later in the year.

Three 2021 signings

But let's move on to the juicy bits: the signings.

Verratti is probably the least controversial suggestion after working under Tuchel at PSG, possessing the sort of midfield qualities that the Chelsea boss so often favoured in France.

As for Dayot Upamecano, it still looks as though Bayern Munich have the upper hand, but I wouldn't write off the possibility of Tuchel's arrival swinging the favour in Chelsea's balance as a Thiago Silva successor.

Haaland... really?

And yes, the most ambitious suggestion is Erling Braut Haaland, which our logical mind is telling us won't happen with Tuchel likely to invest his trust in Timo Werner as Chelsea's leading striker.

But if you're asking us whether Abramovich would bat away the possibility of signing one of the world's most prolific strikers for the cheapest price he'll be available for in years, our answer is a resounding 'no'.

So, sure, there's no way for us to be certain about who Tuchel will target when the purse strings loosen at Chelsea, but make no mistake that the club won't be shy of spending when they do.

Only time will tell whether that makes Tuchel at Chelsea or breaks him as it did for Lampard...

