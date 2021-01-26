Leeds latest news: Pundit offers Tyler Roberts advice amid transfer talk

With Leeds United spending relatively big over the course of the summer as they returned to the top table of English football, rumours in regards to reinforcements coming in during the January transfer window have been relatively sparse.

Still, that hasn't stopped the proverbial rumour mill from churning altogether.

Indeed, Tyler Roberts has been linked with a host of Championship clubs this month and, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, former Elland Road hero Carlton Palmer has delivered his verdict on the matter.

The Athletic recently reported manager Marcelo Bielsa was keen on keeping the Welshman and Palmer has urged the 22-year-old to bide his time.

"That's just the way it is," said Palmer of the forward's lack of regular game time.

"He's got to understand the situation as it is and bide his time.

"Every player wants to be playing but Leeds are doing well at the moment and even though he's not been starting, he's regularly been on the bench."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Bielsa seemingly keen on him considering he's not minded to allow him to leave even on loan, Elland Road does look like the best place for Roberts at the moment.

Backed by a manager of such repute, it's not as if he's not contributing at all.

Only once has the £3.24m-rated (Transfermarkt) attacker not been involved in a Premier League squad whatsoever and Bielsa has previously turned to him as a different kind of option when his forward line was struggling.

Having done so in the Championship, perhaps there's scope to repeat that process again should their recent attacking problems continue.

