The first half of the Milan derby was full of drama.

AC Milan went into the half-time break with the lead through Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal.

The Swedish striker picked up the ball on the edge of the area and his effort went into the net via the post.

And, just before the half-time whistle, Zlatan was involved in a heated altercation with Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku and Zlatan were teammates at Manchester United but there was no love lost as they clashed just before the break.

The Belgian striker was visibly angry and he had to be held back by his teammates.

Watch the moment below...

Lukaku then had some unpleasant things to say about Zlatan...

Lukaku's rage continued as he called Zlatan a 'son of a b****'.

Crazy scenes. Lukaku completely lost his head.

You would never have guessed that these two used to be teammates.

Both players were given a yellow card for their actions.

And that proved to be costly for Zlatan.

The legendary striker clipped the heels of Aleksandar Kolarov just after half-time and he was shown his marching orders.

Controversy just seems to follow Zlatan wherever he goes, doesn't it?!

To rub even more salt in Zlatan's wounds, Lukaku then scored from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining.

What an incredible game of football.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

News Now - Sport News