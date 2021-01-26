West Ham eyeing five-goal star valued at £4m

West Ham United’s hunt for a striker has been the key story of their January transfer window.

The sale of Sebastien Haller to Ajax has left a major gap in the squad and they have been searching for a new striker throughout the month.

There have been numerous strikers linked to the club and there is now a new name being linked with a potential move to east London.

The Daily Telegraph reports that FC Copenhagen striker Jonas Wind has emerged as a target.

Wind has enjoyed an upward trajectory throughout his time at FC Copenhagen and has scored five goals in nine games this season.

In 67 games as a centre-forward for the club, he has scored 25 goals, and he has also won four caps for Denmark, scoring twice.

The Hammers are said to be long-term admirers of the player, though a deal is not said to be likely this month.

Wind has a contract until 2025 and a deal is more likely in the summer; he is valued at £4m by Transfermarkt.

It remains to be seen if Copenhagen will be willing to sell in the summer but they are struggling this season and are currently sixth in the Danish Superliga.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Intriguing.

Wind seems like a decent prospect and one has to think that this would be a low-risk, high-reward deal.

Snapping a player like Wind up for just £4m would allow him to develop without the pressure of a big fee and he could well develop under manager David Moyes.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Already, he has shown that he can repeatedly hit the back of the net if given the opportunity.

This is a deal West Ham should keep an eye on.

News Now - Sport News