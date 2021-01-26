Zlatan Ibrahimovic was making headlines every 10 seconds during the Milan derby on Tuesday.

It was inevitable that the AC Milan superstar was going to leave his mark in one of football's most iconic derbies, but nobody could have predicted the ferocity of said impact in the Coppa Italia.

But before we get into Ibrahimovic's lack of discipline during the clash at the San Siro, it's important to tip our hats to the Swedish icon for his opening goal against Inter Milan.

Ibrahimovic vs Lukaku drama

That's because Ibrahimovic, creeping closer to this 40th birthday, smashed home a delightful finish past Samir Handanovic and into the bottom corner via the post.

Pretty good going, naturally, but Ibrahimovic was clearly winding up his former Manchester United teammate Romelu Lukaku along the way because things became incredibly heated before half-time.

In fact, Lukaku had to held back from Ibrahimovic, spouting some choice words along the way, in an incident that led to both players picking up yellow cards.

Ibrahimovic sent off

And while Lukaku was seen emerging from the tunnel laughing with Arturo Vidal, it's clear that Ibrahimovic still had some frustration bubbling away as he picked up his second yellow card.

Lukaku must have been smiling to himself when he saw Ibrahimovic receive his second booking for a tackle from behind on former Manchester City star Aleksandar Kolarov.

You can check out the incident down below:

Wherever Zlatan goes, drama and entertainment tend to follow. Tonight, it would seem, is no different.

Luakaku gets his revenge

And the carnage only continued after Ibrahimovic was sent for his early bath because Lukaku proceeded to rub salt in his wounds by drawing Inter level from the penalty spot.

You'd be forgiven for thinking you were watching a soap opera by the time Inter's leading goalscorer stepped up from 12 yards, but the Belgian made no mistake with a delightful conversion off the bar.

Check out Lukaku's nerves of steel down below:

It's almost like you can feel Lukaku's anger in his penalty technique.

Eriksen's glorious free-kick winner

And the bad news didn't end there for Ibrahimovic as his comrades conceded a heart-breaking winning goal when Inter outsider Christian Eriksen whipped home a glorious free-kick.

The strike came deep into stoppage time after the referee was forced off with an injury, only adding to the drama as the former Tottenham wizard notched just his fifth goal for the Nerazzurri.

So, it would be fair to say that Lukaku got the last laugh after Ibrahimovic drove him up the wall, exacting revenge across the Milan battle-lines to prance their way into the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

