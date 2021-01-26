Liverpool give Mbappe boost ahead of rumoured £142m swoop

Kylian Mbappe is a global superstar.

The PSG forward has burst onto the world scene and has scored a legitimate hatful of goals.

In 147 games for the Ligue 1 giants, he has scored 106 goals, also registering 59 assists. That’s 165 goal involvements.

Mbappe has also won 39 caps for France and has scored 16 goals, including a strike in the 2018 World Cup final as Les Bleus beat Croatia 4-2.

He has a contract at the club that expires in 2022 and now there are reports of a potential exit.

Sport Witness carries a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who primarily cover Real Madrid’s interest in the star.

Real are said to be trying to work out a way to secure his signature, with PSG to demand €160m (£142m) to let him leave.

There is the option of a swap deal involving Vinicius Junior but there is also a hope that Mbappe will run down his deal and potentially leave on a free transfer.

Mundo, though, say he is hoping to sort out his future sooner rather than later and that has opened the door to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are said to be monitoring proceedings, with the Reds boss in regular contact with the player and his camp.

The report states Liverpool may be able to take advantage of Real’s financial problems and their dallying, and potentially move ahead in the race to secure one of the best players in the world.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, well, well.

Liverpool have struggled for goals in 2021 – they haven’t scored in the league this year – but signing Mbappe wouldn’t just remedy that, it would almost guarantee a title tilt next season.

The front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino is fabled but they have been firing blanks this year and one has to think that adding a vital ingredient like Mbappe into the mix could be just what is required to get the Reds back on top.

He is a genuinely world-class player and is only likely to improve; he’s 22 and is yet to peak.

It seems an odd thing to write, but £142m would be a legitimate bargain.

