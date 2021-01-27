Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been sensational this season.

The English striker has found the back of the net 15 times in 20 games for Everton in the 2020/21 campaign.

He is proving to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

However, aside from Calvert-Lewin, Everton have very few options at the striker position.

Cenk Tosun is The Toffees' back-up centre forward but he hasn't set the Premier League alight since joining in 2017.

The Turk has scored just 11 times in 58 games for Everton. That's not good enough for a team fighting for a European berth.

Finding another striker that can hit the back of the net regularly should be a priority for Carlo Ancelotti.

And it appears he is trying hard to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman is one of the most promising strikers in the world.

Former Schalke and Netherlands striker Youri Mulder has sung his praises in the past.

"This guy has a massive career ahead of him, he's a serious talent," Mulder told SportBild, per Bundesliga.com. "He's got a great build for a striker, a real nose for goal and he can really play. He's just a fantastic footballer."

Zirkzee, 19, has scored four times in 16 games for Bayern since joining in 2017.

Everton's interest in Zirkzee has been known for some time and now, according to Sky Germany, they have made a bid for the youngster.

It's been reported that they want to sign Zirkzee on loan with an option or an obligation to buy him for around €10 million.

Zirkzee, who stands at 6 foot 4, wants to leave the Bavarian giants and he is open to a move to England. However, Everton are in a battle with Parma, who have also tabled an offer.

Bayern have yet to respond to Everton's bid and will reportedly make their decision in the coming days.

Let's hope, for Everton's sake, that Bayern allow Zirkzee to leave.

He's clearly a player who has huge potential to be one of the best forwards in the world.

