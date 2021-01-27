Newcastle's barren run continued as they were beaten by Leeds on Tuesday evening.

Steve Bruce's side fell behind after 17 minutes when Raphinha found the back of the net.

The Magpies restored parity through Miguel Almiron just after the break, but it wasn't long until they were behind again as Jack Harrison netted a beauty.

Newcastle were unable to find an equaliser for the second time and thus were condemned to another defeat.

Bruce's outfit have been nothing short of shocking in the past few months.

Much of their problems have come from their inability to score goals.

They managed to find the back of the net against Leeds, but that's just the second time they have scored in nine games.

And their strikers' actions in the warm-up may go a long way to proving why they have struggled so much in front of goal.

A clip has emerged showing the likes of Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy producing some woeful efforts before the match.

View it below:

That is embarrassing to say the least.

Wilson and Murphy, who are worth a combined £23m by Transfermarkt, didn't cover themselves in glory there.

The clip has gone viral, attracting over 1.5k retweets and 9k 'likes' at the time of writing.

You can view some of the best reaction below.

@CrouchPotato69 tweeted: "I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this, unbelievable."

"Glad someone caught this - was laughing my head off watching them", @ManceboBen wrote.

@chrismarsh84 said: "How are our keepers so good with training like this? Maybe it’s because they’re so rested from NEVER having to dive for anything."

While @Ads8110 wrote: "That was just too funny!! Good job no fans in the ground that second shot would of killed someone queuing for a pie!"

Newcastle are sinking fast in the Premier League. They have lost their last five games and are now 16th in the table.

Bruce's time at the club could soon be coming to an end.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

News Now - Sport News