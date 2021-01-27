Thomas Tuchel will take charge of his first Chelsea first game on Wednesday night at home to Wolves.

The German was announced as the club's new manager on Tuesday after Frank Lampard was sacked the day before.

Tuchel is renowned as one of the best coaches in world football and fans are optimistic that he can turn the Blues' 2020/21 season around.

The German will certainly have his work cut out for him, though, especially after numerous reports of player unhappiness surfaced after Lampard's sacking was made official.

Central defender Antonio Rudiger was strongly rumoured to be one of the players who stood up against the Englishman's managerial regime in west London.

Supporters were understandably upset with the centre-back, but it appears those claims were false after Tammy Abraham leapt to his teammate's defence on Twitter.

The £36m-rated striker posted on the social media platform late Tuesday evening: "Hearing some mad stuff about @ToniRuediger on social media today. Compete nonsense. Toni is a big bro to all of us."

Multiple sources reported that Rudiger had been a disruptive figure behind-the-scenes at Chelsea prior to Lampard's dismissal.

The Telegraph stated that the German had clashed with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta in training on more than one occasion after the Spaniard tried to ease tensions between players.

Danny Murphy also claimed on talkSPORT that Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic both went directly to the board to make their feelings about Lampard clear.

“A source told me that Rudiger & Kovacic went directly to the board to talk about Lampard," Murphy said on Monday morning.

So who do we believe? Well, it's hard not to side with Rudiger after Abraham's tweet.

The German also started three of Lampard's last four Premier League games in charge at the expense of Kurt Zouma, which suggests there were no issues between the player and manager whatsoever.

It'll certainly be interesting to see whether Tuchel hands Rudiger a starting role against Wolves after all the chaos surrounding the defender in recent days.

