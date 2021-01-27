Tuesday night's Milan derby was one of the most exciting games of the 2020/21 season so far.

Inter Milan won 2-1 at San Siro in the Coppa Italia quarter-final thanks to a sensational free-kick from Christian Eriksen in the seventh-minute of injury time.

But while the Dane's beautiful set-piece proved to be the game's decisive moment, it's certainly not the one dominating the narrative in the aftermath of the match.

That's because Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku were involved in a very heated clash in the latter stages of the first half.

The two strikers hurled insults at one another and had to be separated by their teammates after Lukaku took offence to a cynical foul by AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli.

Ever since the clash was broadcast on television screens around the globe, fans have been eager to learn exactly what was said.

Step forward, Italian Football TV. After 'watching the footage 100x', they have now revealed what words were exchanged during the now infamous Zlatan versus Lukaku feud.

Zlatan started the argument by calling Lukaku a "donkey", to which the Belgian responded by labelling his former Manchester United teammate a "b**ch".

The 39-year-old Swede then insulted the Inter Milan striker's mother and that's when things really kicked off.

As Lukaku walked into the tunnel at the end of the first half, he allegedly said to Zlatan: “You want to speak about my mother you son of a b***h? I’ll shoot you in your head."

Things got really, really nasty at San Siro.

Zlatan was actually sent off after the half-time interval for a second bookable offence and Lukaku then cancelled out the Swede's opening goal of the game by converting from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

The Belgian's strike from 12 yards was certainly emphatic and many joked that the Inter forward struck the ball so hard because of the anger built up inside him from the earlier clash with Zlatan.

He certainly put his foot through it...

News Now - Sport News