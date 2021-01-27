Conor McGregor was knocked out for the first time in his professional career by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 last weekend.

Now, as the dust continues to settle, fans have noticed there seems to be a complete contrast in how Khabib Nurmagomedov dealt with leg kicks in comparison to The Notorious One

Following the fight, fans turned to social media and pointed out the specific difference between the two lightweights, and how Khabib would cope with them in the Octagon.

Cast your minds back to UFC 254, where Khabib battled Justin Gaethje. The Russian lightweight champion fought a gruelling battle with ‘The Highlight’, but successfully defended his title.

In their fight, Gaethje looked to connect with some deadly leg kicks in an attempt to tire Khabib out early in the fight. However, this was not The Eagle’s plan.

After taking a vicious leg kick, Khabib then grabbed the American’s leg, and completed a takedown sequence, before submitting him with a triangle chokehold.

This is just one example of why Khabib is argued as one of the greatest UFC fighters ever, remaining undefeated for his career – a stat set in stone as he is now retired (whether he stays that way, who knows).

Fast forward to Abu Dhabi last weekend, Poirier shocked the UFC world as he stunned McGregor in the second round of the fight, delivering a great knockout sequence to finish the Irishman.

After McGregor went ahead on the cards at the end of the first round, it was Poirier’s night inside the Octagon, who went on to come out victorious in the following round.

One of the talking points in their fight was the American’s ability to deliver some hard leg kicks, ones that McGregor couldn’t cope with.

Since, a video emerged showing the exact moment in the fight that The Notorious One’s legs gave way, with Poirier capitalising and knocking the Irishman out.

During the post-fight press conference, McGregor acknowledged the damage that the leg kicks did, saying his “leg was completely dead” after the bout.

McGregor also joked with Poirier, telling him: “You broke my leg, you b******” as he left Abu Dhabi on crutches.

News Now - Sport News