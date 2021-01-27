Man United eyeing move for complete midfielder valued at £16m

Manchester United are having an excellent season.

After something of a nervy start, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently second in the Premier League, sitting one point behind leaders Manchester City.

They can go top again on Wednesday when the club take on Sheffield United, though they will still have played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s side.

And it seems they are now looking at strengthening Solskjaer’s squad as the transfer window nears its end.

The Sun reports that the club are interested in a swoop to sign Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner.

The 21-year-old has been enjoying some excellent form in Germany, making 55 appearances for the club already, scoring 12 goals and laying on 13 assists.

Baumgartner is also a full Austria international and has the versatility required to play in attacking midfield, central midfield, and on the left wing.

The report states that a bid is most likely to be tabled in the summer, but he has a lengthy contract until 2023 and his current valuation of £16m is only set to rise.

Hoffenheim have sold players to the Premier League before, with Roberto Firmino and Joelinton banking almost £70m for the club when they moved to Liverpool and Newcastle United respectively.

United have been scouting Baumgartner and a deal could be explored at the season’s end.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a really good move for United.

Baumgartner is a young talent but he also has plenty of experience and one has to think he would thrive in a team like United.

Per WhoScored, he averages 1.5 tackles per game in the Bundesliga, 0.9 interceptions, 2.2 fouls, 1.8 shots and one key pass, along with 1.4 dribbles.

He is a complete midfield player, able to shuttle forward and backwards, and his positional versatility is likely to appeal to Solskjaer.

United should get him in.

